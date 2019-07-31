HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rescue crews in Haywood County say a New Jersey man who went missing while on a hike on July 27 has been found safe Wednesday evening.
Earlier in the morning, search crews gathered in Haywood County to continue looking for missing 58-year-old Kevin Mark Lynch.
Just after 5 p.m., the Transylvania County Rescue Squad announced on their Facebook page that Lynch was found safe. TCRS says he is in fair condition, and crews were working at the time to get him out of the woods.
22 agencies worked together with over 177 people combined to find the New Jersey man who went missing while hiking in Haywood County.
Haywood County deputies had previously said they believed Lynch may be living with a cognitive impairment.
Wednesday's search involved crews both in the ground and in the sky, with helicopters and drones searching the area as well.
Missing since Saturday:
Mr. Lynch went missing along the boundary of the park at the Swag resort near the Cataloochee Divide Trail.
On Monday, July 29, thirteen search teams - composed of a variety of different agencies - were out conducting on and off trail operations. According to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, officials requested the help of six canine search teams through Haywood County EM.
In total, 180 searchers, investigators and incident command personnel were utilized in the search. The search remains limited to a select number of trained searchers to enable a systematic, thorough search of the area.
Previously over 30 different agencies were assisting in the search for Mr. Lynch. They include:
Appalachian Mountain Rescue Team, Buncombe County Rescue Squad, North Carolina Public Safety Prison Division, South Carolina Search and Rescue K9 Unit, Sevier County Search and Rescue, Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad, Backcountry Unit Search and Rescue team (BUSAR), Canton Police Department, Centerview Rescue Squad, Cosby Volunteer Rescue Squad, Chattanooga Rescue Squad, Haywood County Search and Rescue, Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Civil Air Patrol, Haywood County Rescue Squad, Cataloochee Ranch Wranglers, Connestee Fire Rescue, Haywood County Transit, Haywood County Emergency Management, Haywood County Communications, Randall’s Adventure and Training Search and Rescue Team(RAT-SAR), Transylvania Rescue Squad, Brevard Fire Department, Asheville Fire Department, Henderson County Rescue Squad and Great Smoky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team, GSMNP
