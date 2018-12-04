GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina rescue group sent a 911 emergency alert message to followers on Facebook Tuesday in need of help for a dog found at a shelter in Greenville County.
Whiskey’s Animal Rescue, based in Sandy Springs, SC, posted that they have named the dog “Nessa,” which is Jewish for “miracle,” in honor of Chanukah.
Click here to see more photos of Nessa. **WARNING** The photos are graphic and may be upsetting to view.
Nessa was taken to Tiger Town Animal Hospital and will need funds and a foster after she has recovered.
