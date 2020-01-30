SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Miracle Hill Ministries need your help to continue helping the local community.
They posted to Facebook asking for food donations.
While temperatures continue to dip, more and more people are running to Miracle Hill Rescue Mission Spartanburg to keep warm.
"Many are homeless but there are some who are staying in sub-standard housing, and so the insulation may not be what it needs to be," said Marvin Vinson, director for the center.
Vinson says there has been an excess of at least 70 people seeking shelter at night. That’s in addition to the 96 people they serve on a regular basis.
Things they need the most are blankets, towels, wash rags, toiletries and food.
If you’d like to donate just drop off items at 189 North Forest Street in Spartanburg.
