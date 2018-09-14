Wilmington, N.C. (AP) - The city of New Bern in North Carolina, situated between the Neuse and Trent Rivers, has around 150 people waiting to be rescued from rising flood waters.
WXII-TV is reporting the city of New Bern tweet early on Friday that two out-of-state FEMA teams were working with swift water rescue crews.
City spokeswoman Colleen Roberts tells WRAL-TV that 200 people have already been rescued.
The National Hurricane Center says the Neuse River is recording more than 10 feet of inundation.
Roberts says the storm surge continues to increase as Florence passes over the area.
The city is warning residents they, "may need to move up to the second story" but tells them to stay put as "we are coming to get you."
