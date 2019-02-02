TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rescue crews are looking for two rock climbers at Looking Glass Rock on Saturday and are even using a drone to find them.
According to a post on Transylvania County Rescue Squad's Facebook page, they received reports that one climber fell and another climber is possibly stuck on the rock.
Another post indicated that TCRS has requested Connestee Fire Rescue's drone to help them locate the person possibly stuck on Looking Glass Rock. They do have crews on scene going to the top of the rock and at the rock's base to conduct their search.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.