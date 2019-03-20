GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Your zip code could say more about you than you think it does. Studies show where you live could influence how long you live.
People living just a few blocks apart can have drastically different life expectancies according to reports by agencies like DHEC and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
In just a five-mile radius there can be a life expectancy gap of 16 years.
"What's truly amazing about this is when you lay a map over this its where vulnerable populations are,” said Executive Director of the American Heart Association, Kelly Wilkins. “You would think these areas specifically would have access to care and healthy food but that's not the case."
Which means the gaps are astonishing. In Greenville County's City View community, the life expectancy is in the red, 66 years old according to DHEC. Then drive just a few minutes down the street and it's more than 80 years old.
"What we've found in the vulnerable neighborhoods it’s the fact that there's not a grocery store within a certain mile radius or the fact that we tell people to exercise or have physical activity and there's no place to do that," Wilkins said.
People in those communities often have to settle for what is around which puts them at risk for the two biggest killers: heart disease and stroke.
"If you eat a lot of fast food that has a high salt content, your blood pressure is going to naturally be higher than someone who is eating healthier with the same risk factors and same disease and same age," said Dr. David Brancati.
Brancati is a physician with EmergencyMD and said 90% of a person's life is spent within one mile of their house and if transportation is nonexistent then it puts people in a bind.
It's something Debbie Inman deals with firsthand.
"We have no laundry mats around here, there's no grocery stores so it’s kind of a sad situation here in City View,” Inman said.
She said it's a food desert and when big industries left the area they took more than just jobs with them.
"It took people's lives and livelihood, being able to provide for their families,” Inman said.
She's only seen City View decline since 1985. She describes it as a trap where people are forced to rely on churches, like First Christian Fellowship where she’s the co-pastor, to get the food and resources they need.
“We're doing a lot of revitalization and Greenville County is helping with that, beautification is one thing but helping the people is another thing,” Inman said. “My heart is the people and helping them in City View."
That's where the American Heart Association comes in. They have already done a community assessment and are now trying to bring health care, gyms, and grocery stores to certain zip codes. They hope it will help to even the gaps.
"We want to get into the communities and share the places that are already available and maybe make new opportunities available by working with some partners,” Wilkins said.
