COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Dean of the University of South Carolina Law School said a professor and two students from South Carolina were on the legal time working for Breonna Taylor’s family.
Last week, the family was awarded $12 million dollars in their wrongful death lawsuit.
Dean Colin Miller said the U of SC researchers reached out to the attorneys representing the family and offered their help.
Law student Anna Parham said their main goal was researching no-knock warrants and how they led to jury verdicts across the country.
"One thing that struck me in my research about no-knock warrants is how they disproportionately affect communities of color in America,” Parham said. “They endanger black and brown Americans at a lot higher rates than they do white Americans. Not only is that a result of systemic racism in this country but that's also a result of oversight in the no-knock warrant process that puts communities of color more so at risk."
Dean Miller said their work is also crucial in reforming police procedure concerning no-knock warrants
"We hear a lot about these police shootings across the country more often and not they result in nothing for the family. Nothing whatsoever. That's why with passion we took on this project and thought we can make a difference here and through handwork we were happy to help not only get money for family can't compensate them for the loss of their daughter but also get some reforms in Louisville and start to get the ball rolling on banning no knock warrants including getting a ban here on no - knock warrants based on some of the issues."
Miller and Parham said that, after their research, they feel criminal charges should be filed in Breonna Taylor’s death.
Louisville, Kentucky is awaiting a grand jury’s decision on any possible charges.
MORE: Louisville restricts access to downtown ahead of expected Breonna Taylor decision
