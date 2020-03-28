(FOX Carolina) -- A resident at the Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Hendersonville has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from officials.
Officials say they are working closely with the CDC and the local health department and any symptomatic residents are being quarantined.
Visitation is currently restricted at this time under recommendation of health officials. Regular contact with suppliers and pharmacy vendors is ongoing to ensure the well being of residents and patients.
