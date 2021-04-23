Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Viewers across the Upstate are reaching out to our newsroom about a strange light seen in the early morning sky.
Don't worry! It's not a UFO or a rogue meteorite from the Lyrid meteor shower that peaked early Thursday morning.
The light most people saw streaking across the sky just before 6 a.m. was actually the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft that carried four astronauts to the International Space Station.
NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur are joined by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, and Akihiko Hoshide from Japan. They'll be spending six months at the ISS once their Crew Dragon capsule docks sometime early Saturday morning.
The Crew Dragon capsule, named "Endeavour," previously carried NASA's Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the space station in May 2020.
This launch marked the third-ever crewed flight for Elon Musk's company and the first to make use of a previously flown rocket booster and spacecraft.
