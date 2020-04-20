Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - One week after a devastating EF-3 tornado pushed through parts of Oconee County, residents and volunteers are still working to clean up the damage.
On Monday, Oconee County officials said the community worked through the weekend to restore a sense of normalcy to the area. Officials say affected areas have seen an overwhelming amount of outside volunteer support and very appreciative of the gesture.
Officials are asking volunteers to remain self-sufficient while assisting the community and ask them to please bring their own meals, water, sunscreen and other needed items while volunteering. The city says the community's resources are stretched thin and can't support both residents and volunteers.
People interested in helping can check in at the Volunteer Reception Center at Seneca High School located at 100 Bobcat Ridge.
Food services for feeding the community can contact the Food Service Coordinator at 864-710-1548 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Donations can be made at the Shaver Complex. Officials say their is a significant need for the following items:
- Large size tarps, 20 feet and larger
- 10 feet by 10 feet pop – up tents
- Shoe covers
- Non-latex gloves
- All types of batteries
- Baby formula
- Toilet paper and paper towels
- Disposable plates and plastic utensils
- Various types of residential cleaning products
- Flashlights
- Hand soap
- Work gloves
- Feminine hygiene products
