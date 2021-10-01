SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Residents are gathering outside of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare as part of a medical freedom walk-out to protest vaccine mandates.
In response to the walk-out, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare released a statement on Friday mornging:
"Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System encourages all eligible residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccines are safe and effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalization from the virus.
At this time, Spartanburg Regional has not made taking the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for providers and associates, but it is strongly encouraged. Spartanburg Regional’s top priority is the safety and wellness of our patients, our associates and our community. Our clinical team remains focused on providing exceptional patient care, even as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.
Spartanburg Regional will comply with any federal regulations requiring COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers."
We will update this story as we learn more.
