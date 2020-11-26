Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - Customers in Easley are hitting a snag when it comes to cooking their Thanksgiving Turkey.
Multiple customers on Easley Combined Utilities are reporting widespread power outages in the area.
Officials with the company say the problem stems from an issue at a substation.
As of 9:55 a.m., workers say restoration should be happening over the next hour.
The company posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "Not everyone is going to be restored at once, so don’t worry if you see comments about others being restored- and your area hasn’t."
More news: Groups in the Upstate work to give back this Thanksgiving
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.