Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - After storms rolled through the Upstate Thursday night, about 1300 homes in Greenville and Spartanburg Counties are waking up without power.
Right now Duke Energy is reporting about 941 homes without power in Greenville county and about 405 without power in Spartanburg County.
Crews with Duke Energy are actively working to repair the outages.
Estimates of power restoration for Greenville County is set for around 10 a.m., but at this time no estimation is given for Spartanburg County as they are still assessing damages.
We'll update when we know more.
(0) comments
