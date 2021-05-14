GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you're on the fence about getting the vaccine, perhaps an incentive might sway you.
Many companies are offering customers and employees perks to encourage them to get the shot.
For example, Krispy Kreme is offering a free, glazed donut to vaccinated customers starting May 22. And Budweiser is giving a cold one to customers until May 16. Also, Target is handing out $5 gift cards to those who get vaccinated the their CVS locations.
Locally, Anderson County Schools District 5 announced they're giving $500 to employees who get the vaccine. On a wider scale, Kroger is offering $100 to employees who get the full dose.
And one of the biggest yet, Ohio is giving five people $1 million in a lottery-style giveaway.
A poll from The Kaiser Family Foundation showed people are more motivated to get the vaccine if their employer gives them paid time off or an incentive.
Ansley Gaffney, of Greenville, sees the benefits.
"I think it's these companies saying, 'Hey, it'd be really great if you'd get vaccinated," Gaffney said.
She says she has already gotten the Pfizer vaccine, but would have gotten it faster with a perk.
"I would have done it. Sign me up immediately. I would have done it the first day I could have," Gaffney said.
However, Sarah Maddox, of Greenville, questions the intention.
"I feel like it's more of a bribe than an incentive. And I feel like if someone should have to be bribed to do something, that's not the best way to go about it," Maddox said.
Maddox worries the prizes may pressure those who aren't sure.
"I don't think it's something to take lightly, in other words. I don't think that somebody should be offered $500 when on the fence about something that concerns their health," Maddox said.
The goal, overall is the bring cases down. The choice is still up to the patient.
"I feel like it's all together, not sending a good message," Maddox said.
I think it's important that people do get vaccinated. Obviously, I think people should have a choice," Gaffney said, "I think everybody, at this point, wants to get out and return to normal."
Anderson School's superintendent says their incentive is already working.
You can check with your job to see if they're offering hours or perks for employees taking the vaccine.
