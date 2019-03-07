GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - According to Greenville County resident Ashley Yearwood, a car in this embankment along Geer Highway, as shocking as it is, isn't anything new.
"Doesn't surprise me, this is like the 5th in 6 months,” she said.
Yearwood lives off of Geer Highway. Cars are constantly going off the road and into her front yard. The chief of the Slater-Marietta Fire Department confirmed his crews have been called out there at least 4 times in the last year due to accidents. Some of those have resulted in serious injuries.
"Generally, they hit the curb,” explained Yearwood, “then the little ditch in my driveway. They go airborne and straight into the hole every single time."
Angeleena Cabe lives along Geer Highway as well. She’s also been concerned about this segment of the road.
"Somebody is going to die,” said Cabe, “Somebody is really going to get hurt right there."
SCDOT says they're planning to make some alterations to Geer Highway in front of Yearwood’s home. They can’t extend the guardrail because it would block her property. However, they have put in a work order to install 14 chevron warning signs at the curve.
Crews are also planning to cut back vegetation to improve the line of sight for drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.