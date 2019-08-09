GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A nine year old boy survived a night alone in the woods by covering himself with leaves and drinking water from a creek. Greenville County dispatch confirmed Matthew Yarbrough had been found safe just before 8 a.m. Friday.
The boy went missing from the YMCA Camp in Greenville County Thursday night. Officials told FOX Carolina that search and rescue crews from North and South Carolina looked for the boy using helicopters and drones that detect heat signatures as well as K-9s and bloodhounds. About 130 personnel from several agencies participated in the search.
The child was finally spotted on a gravel road by someone from the nearby Green River Preserve camp about two miles away. Evaluated by medical personnel, Yarbrough was said to be in good condition.
“He was cut up from brush and things like that but he was just hungry,” says Sgt. JD Redman, the Commander of Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue, “He wanted some breakfast.”
Impressed by the boy’s resourcefulness, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made him a Junior Deputy after the ordeal.
During a press conference, Sgt. Redman addressed a simple reason the boy wandered away explaining, “He was out enjoying camp and as any boy might like to do, you like to go out.”
YMCA President Scott Badley told reporters in the press conference that campers were in three-person groups when Yarbrough walked away from his group. The boy was discovered to be missing after a 5 p.m. headcount and Badley said the YMCA immediately initiated its own emergency response plan with 60 staff members beginning search and rescue operations. They reached out to authorities at 5:45, accounted for all the other campers and engaged them with activities in cabins and camp buildings during the search.
Badley made reference to some 300 safety steps and precautions in place already. He says his staff will re-assess those existing policies and make sure they’re properly followed. He says the camp has never had an incident like this and safety is taken very seriously.
