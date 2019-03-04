GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Just hours after famed Hollywood actor, Luke Perry, passed away, an Upstate billboard made a point to honor him.
Located on Laurens Road near East Washington, a huge sign depicts the actor in black and white. "Rest Easy, Luke Perry," it reads.
Perry rose to fame as heartthrob Dylan McKay on the hit show "Beverly Hills, 90210," and most recently played a role in the teen drama "Riverdale." His acting career spans far beyond television series, as he frequented the big screen on several occasions.
The 52-year-old suffered a massive stroke at the end of February, sending him to the hospital. His publicist said he simply didn't recover. Days later, in the early hours of March 4, Perry passed away. His family said he was surrounded by his children, family and close friends.
Celebrities and fans alike have expressed their sadness over Perry's passing. Most notably, longtime friend and 90210 co-star, Shannen Doherty.
Monday, Doherty - who played Brenda Walsh in the series - spoke with People Magazine about the loss. She said she is "in shock, heartbroken, and devastated." In her interview, the actress said Perry's greatest accomplishment 'was his children.'
She is not alone in her grief as the world mourns the loss of a great man, father, friend and actor. Rest easy, Luke.
