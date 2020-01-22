UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Union County Sheriff's Office is mourning one of their own after she lost a courageous battle with cancer.
K9 Jo Jo passed away on January 21.
The good girl helped apprehend many suspects as a member of the agency's team, working alongside her handler, Investigator Russell Vinson.
Her passing brings sadness to her family in blue, but her service will never be forgotten.
