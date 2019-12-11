GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) For seven and a half years, K9 Stryker played an instrumental role in helping deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office tackle crime.
On Tuesday, December 10, Stryker took his last breath.
In his 1,375 career deployments, the European imported Belgian Malinois helped seize the following:
- Over 38,000 grams of marijuana
- A little less than 43 grams of crack and powder cocaine
- 151 grams of methamphetamine
- Over 20 grams of heroin
K9 Stryker also helped apprehend 231 criminals, serve 602 arrest warrants, and locate and seize 30 illegally possessed firearms.
Not only was Stryker a great K9 deputy, he was loved by his family at the Sheriff's Office, as well as his handler.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Stryker’s former handler, Master Deputy Matt Anderson and his family and all those who worked alongside our beloved “Stryker" throughout his decorated career," the Greenville County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.
Stryker put away the badge in 2017 and spent the last two years enjoying retirement with his family at home.
