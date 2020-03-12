GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits hockey team said Thursday the rest of the season has been suspended.
Thursday's game was canceled as a result
"Starting with tonight, the rest of the season has been suspended. The intent is to reschedule at a later date," Jordan Kuhns, the team's director of media relations said.
The entire ECHL league was suspending games.
The ECHL released this statement:
As the on-going developments regarding COVID-19 in North America continue and precautionary measures ensue to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the ECHL has suspended the 2019-20 Season for the safety of our Fans, Players and Employees.
The ECHL and its Member Teams continue to work with national and local health officials and local governance to monitor the situation. In the interim, we encourage those in the ECHL community to take precautions and stay safe during this time.
