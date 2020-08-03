EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Easley had to be briefly evacuated after a lightning strike on Monday evening, according to the restaurant.
Customers are welcome back inside at the moment.
Employees and customers were asked to be outside the building for about twenty minutes after the incident for safety purposes.
The lighting strike thankfully did not cause a fire, the restaurant said.
We have reached out to the local fire department for more information.
