Taylors, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Wednesday morning, firefighters with the Taylors Fire Department were called to a fire at a business off Old Spartanburg Road.
According to Taylors Fire Department Fire Marshal James Baker, the call for service came in around 3:15 a.m. for a fire at a business near the Eastgate Shopping Center.
According to Baker, when firefighters arrived on scene, the building was already engulfed in flames. Firefighters knocked down flames and contained the fire, but the building appeared to be a loss.
Baker says the business was previously a restaurant that was in the process of being remodeled to open as a new restaurant. We're told it hadn't opened yet under the new business.
Firefighters say no one was inside at the time of the fire and we're told no injuries were involved while battling the flames.
At this time, Baker says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Taylors Fire Department, Boiling Springs Fire Department and Greer Fire Department all responded to the scene.
