GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henry's Smokehouse is closing its Woodruff Road location after 15 years.
Tuesday morning they posted pictures of the empty restaurant on Instagram.
The restaurant said the COVID-19 pandemic presented a "unique set of challenges" that they couldn't overcome.
You can still enjoy Henry's Smokehouse at its Wade Hampton and Simpsonville locations, though.
The restaurant said the community should stay tuned for "good things coming down the pipeline" as well.
