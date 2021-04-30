TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Relief is on the way for restaurants struggling to bounce back from the pandemic. The Small Business Administration is opening up applications for its Restaurant Revitalization Fund and $28.6 billion is up for grabs.
Business owners can recoup up to $10 million of pandemic-related loses, with a cap on $5 million per each location.
The SBA will accept applications starting on Monday, but the application portal registration opens today. Priority will go to women, veteran and minority owned businesses for the first 21 days.
