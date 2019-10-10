Restaurant thanks first responders with free breakfast

MARIETTA, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The owner of small business here in Marietta is saying thanks in a big way.
Employees at Comfort Food Family Restaurant, at 2922 Geer Hwy, gave out more than two dozen meals for free Thursday morning to Upstate first responders.
Owner Cynthia VanDerBeek said many of Marietta’s firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies are her regular customers. She said there’s no way to thank the men and women enough for their service, but she’s happy to give them a free meal.
Slater-Marietta Fire Chief Marion Cruell said he’s grateful for the gesture.
"It's wonderful. These are very good people here. They do fine cooking. We enjoy coming down having lunch and breakfast with them some days,” Cruell said. “Everybody loves everybody [and they] treat everybody kindly. So we have a good area up here."
VanDerBeek said this is just the first free breakfast the restaurant is hosting. Next month they plan to give away free food to veterans.
MORE NEWS - Emu recovering at animal sanctuary after allegedly being shot by a deputy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.