GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Restaurant Week is set to kick off Thursday, Jan. 13.
Restaurants across the area are offering special deals and dishes to celebrate the occasion, Thursday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 23.
We stopped by several of the local restaurants taking part in this year's Restaurant Week and many say the hard times just keep coming for their businesses.
We're told businesses are struggling to keep revenue up during the winter when business is usually slow, the worker shortage continues to remain a problem, and now it's hard to predict what ingredients will be available.
Due to the lack of ingredients and prices going up, many chefs are waiting until the last minute to finalize their Restaurant Week menus.
"Depending on the week, you know, it's hard to get chicken or to-go boxes or bags. Just different thigs every week are out of stock. So those are -- just the challenges have shifted a bit," said Shawn Kelly at Fork and Plough.
Here's a look at restaurants participating this years:
- Abanico Tapas Bar
- Bacon Bros. Public House
- Basil Thai Cuisine - Greenville
- CAMP
- Cantina 76 - Greenville
- Carolina Ale House - Downtown Greenville
- Carolina Ale House - Woodruff Road Greenville
- Chef 21 Sushi Burger
- CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
- Coral
- Fork and Plough
- Fuddruckers - Greenville
- Fuddruckers - Greer
- Fuddruckers - Anderson
- Fuddruckers - Duncan
- Grill Marks - Downtown Greenville
- Grill Marks - Haywood Mall Greenville
- Habitap
- Jianna
- Larkin's on the River
- LaRue Fine Chocolate
- Lazy Goat
- Limoncello
- Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe
- Maestro Bistro & Dinner Club
- Nose Dive
- Oak Hill Cafe
- Passerelle Bistro
- Persis Biryani Indian Grill
- Restaurant 17
- Rick Erwin's Clemson Grille
- Rick Erwin's Eastside
- Rick Erwin's Nantucket Seafood
- Rick Erwin's West End Grille
- Ristorante Bergamo
- Roost Restaurant
- Ruth's Chris Steak House - Greenville at I-385
- Ruth's Chris Steak House - Downtown Greenville
- Soby's
- Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar
- Stella's Southern Bistro
- Stella's Southern Brasserie
- The Cook's Station
- The Melting Pot - Greenville
- Topsoil Kitchen and Market
- Tupelo Honey Cafe
- UP on the Roof
- Wild Ace - Greer
Here are the participating restaurants in Spartanburg:
- Blue Moon Specialty Foods
- Burgers and Bakery
- Carolina BBQ and More
- Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery
- CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg
- Cribbs Kitchen
- Delaney's Irish Pub
- Dray Bar and Grill
- Fuddruckers - Spartanburg
- Heirloom - A Milltown Eatery
- Initial Q Social Bar and Smokehouse
- Level 10
- Main Street Pub
- The Tulip Tree
The South Carolina Restaurant Association also requests that if you do to-go orders, you pick them up yourself. This allows the restaurant does not lose any revenue to delivery apps.
For more information on deals, menus and how to make reservations, click here.
