Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel takes us behind the scenes at Fork and Plough to see what goes into getting ready for the big week ahead.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Restaurant Week is set to kick off Thursday, Jan. 13.

Restaurants across the area are offering special deals and dishes to celebrate the occasion, Thursday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 23.

We stopped by several of the local restaurants taking part in this year's Restaurant Week and many say the hard times just keep coming for their businesses.

We're told businesses are struggling to keep revenue up during the winter when business is usually slow, the worker shortage continues to remain a problem, and now it's hard to predict what ingredients will be available.

Due to the lack of ingredients and prices going up, many chefs are waiting until the last minute to finalize their Restaurant Week menus.

"Depending on the week, you know, it's hard to get chicken or to-go boxes or bags. Just different thigs every week are out of stock. So those are -- just the challenges have shifted a bit," said Shawn Kelly at Fork and Plough.

Here's a look at restaurants participating this years:

Here are the participating restaurants in Spartanburg:

The South Carolina Restaurant Association also requests that if you do to-go orders, you pick them up yourself. This allows the restaurant does not lose any revenue to delivery apps.

For more information on deals, menus and how to make reservations, click here.

