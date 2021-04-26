GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Hiring staff has become yet, another setback for restaurants rebounding from the pandemic.
Local owners in the food industry and the SC Restaurant and Lodging Association is explaining why. They say it's not just in the Upstate, but all across South Carolina.
Owners say "Help Wanted" signs are popping up everywhere. And many companies are offering hiring incentives like a signing bonuses or hosting hiring events just to get people in the door.
Connie Parker, Owner of Simpsonville's Southern Catch says she's struggling to hire staff.
"I need a cook. I have one that's out on maternity leave, one on medical leave, and one that just quit recently. So, that left me three short," Parker said.
Parker shared her concerns on Facebook and received hundreds of replies from her colleagues.
"Our business is great, but unfortunately when you can't... you don't have the employees, that trickles down to the kind of service that you can provide to your customers," Parker said.
Just down the street, Frank's House of Pizza, in Fountain Inn, is looking for employees too. Owner Ghazi Farhan says the process has been frustrating.
"We're in need of more help, especially with the driving, with the delivery service," Farhan said.
Bobby Williams with the SCRLA says he believes unemployment money is keeping potential workers home. The normally 3,000 visas have also been paused. Parker and Farhan agree.
"I think the unemployment. Some people like to drag it more than they should," Farhan said.
Williams said many restaurants are shutting down, closing on certain days, or only opening a portion of their dining area so they don't overwhelm their staff. He also says people just aren't applying. Parker says she posted an opening two weeks ago and has had zero applicants, when normally she'd be combing through resumes.
"I'm not even getting applicants. That's the frustrating part," Parker said.
Both owners hope that better days are coming so they can serve customers properly.
"We're doing the best that we can. And hopefully this will pass," Parker said.
"I personally think the restaurant business is the toughest business you can be involved in. And then we asked people in the public just to be patient," Farhan said.
Williams suggests offering employees an incentive for referring a friend who needs a job.
The SCRLA is in the preliminary stages of collaborating with the Department of Employment for the first time for a statewide virtual hiring event in May. Details will come when it's finalized.
