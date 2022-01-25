PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Upstate man’s bathroom break made him $200,000 richer through the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The man stopped at the Xpress Fuel on Highway 76 to use the restroom and while buying a soda, he also bought a few lottery tickets.
Sitting in the car with his wife, he scratched the tickets and won $20. He then went back inside to get his $20 and bought a few more tickets.
He said his heart dropped when a ticket he paid $5 for won him $200,000.
“I jumped out of the car and threw the ticket on the store counter and asked them to scan it to be sure,” said the man.
The couple bought a new car and are planning on remodeling their house with the prize money.
“On a whim I bought that ticket,” he said. “Now we’re getting to do some stuff we’ve always wanted to do.”
