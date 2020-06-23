Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, voters will return to the polls in South Carolina to help decide the winner in several runoff elections.
The polls will open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m.
The South Carolina Election Commission says people who voted in the June 9 primary must vote in the same party's runoff. However, people who did not vote in the primary on June 9 may vote in either party's runoff.
One of the bigger races that will be watched today includes the democratic runoff for Union County Sheriff. Carl Jennings, Jr is up against Jeff Bailey. Both garnered more votes than incumbent sheriff David Taylor in the June 9, primary.
Jeff Bailey claimed victory just before 8:30 p.m. Bailey will face off against republican Thom McAbee in November.
“Carl’s a good guy and he’s got a lot of support and I had a lot of support but it just came down to who showed up at the polls today and I’m glad I came out on top.” Bailey told FOX Carolina crews after his victory.
“It’s about the plan now. They know what type person I am, the voters of Union County so now we need to work on a plan and let voters know what they can expect out of me if I’m their sheriff.”
Below is the list of all the races being contested today:
- SC House 35 – Republican
- Chris Bennett - 1,255 - 47%
- Bill Chumley - 1,440 - 53%
- SC House 3 – Republican
- Phillip Bowers - 730 - 38%
- Jerry Carter - 1,189 - 62%
- SC House 5 – Republican
- Neal Collins - 1,884 - 53%
- Alan Quinn - 1,684 - 47%
- Greenville County Council District 21 - Republican
- Stacy Kuper - 905 - 38%
- Chris Harrison - 1,457 - 62%
- Spartanburg County Council District 1 - Democrat
- Mo Abusaft - 1,253 - 54%
- Linda Dogan - 55 - 28%
- Spartanburg County Council District 4 – Republican
- Whitney Farr - 1,077 - 46%
- Justin McCorkle - 1,255 - 54%
- Union County Sheriff Race - Democrat
- Jeff Bailey - 2,503 votes - 51%
- Carl Jennings Jr - 2,395 votes - 49%
In most cases, polling place will remain the same for the runoff. However, polling places can change due to emergencies. The SCEC advises voters to always check their polling place at scVOTES.org before going to vote.
