GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Polls have closed Tuesday in multiple Upstate municipalities for general elections and a primary election in Greenville.
GREENVILLE CITY COUNCIL PRIMARY
The primary election for Greenville City Council featured two Democratic women, who are battling to see who will face incumbent Republican George Fletcher in November's general election.
The unofficial results say that Dorothy Dowe gathered 1202 votes, while Lindsey Jacobs only gathered 975.
Dorothy Dowe is an engineer and director of two educational consultant companies. She is also president of Alta Vista Neighborhood Association, and a former director of the League of Women Voters.
She bested Lindsey Jacobs, who is the policy and advocacy director for Public Education Partners. Jacobs also serves on the GVL2040 Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, the Greenville County Board of Zoning Appeals, and the South Carolina Food Policy Council.
CHESNEE
Voters in Chesnee will fill two seats on city council in the general election.
Names on the ballot are Arnie Hoye, Verhonda Crawford, and Bruce Mahaffey.
Unofficially, the results concluded that Mahaffey tallied half the percentage of votes, Crawford gathered 28 percent, while Hoye only tallied 21 percent.
DUNCAN
Voters in Duncan will also fill two seats on city council in the general election.
Names on the ballot are Calvin Cowen, Sundra Proctor Smith, and James Waddell.
Unofficially, the results concluded that Calvin tallied 49 percent of votes, Smith gathered 34 percent, while Waddell also tallied 34 percent.
WELLFORD
Voters in Wellford will select a mayor and two members of city council in the general election.
Mayor Pat Watson is running unopposed for re-election.
The names on the ballot for city council are Brian Jones, Glenna Holcombe, and Janice Gist.
Unofficially, the results concluded that Janice Gist tallied 35 percent of votes, Glenna Holcombe gathered 33 percent, while Jones only tallied 28 percent.
CAMPOBELLO
Voters in Campobello will also fill two council seats for two members who are not running for re-election.
The names on the ballot are Alician Sprouse and Jason Shamis.
