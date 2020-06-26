GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Schools has released the results of the parent survey on returning back to school in the Fall. 

Below are results based on 27,786 surveys completed by GCS families:

Ranking of Precautions Parents consider Essential

Precaution

English

Spanish

TOTAL

Regular cleaning/sanitizing of high-touch surfaces

23,358

704

24,062

Education and visual cues about hygiene and respiratory etiquette (cough into elbow, wash hands, social distancing)

22,008

646

22,654

Temperature Screening at Building entry

20,113

609

20,722

Minimizing Visitors

20,151

562

20,713

No sharing of supplies or materials

18,588

560

19,148

Minimizing traffic in building (reducing number of individuals in daily contact with your child)

17,111

509

17,620

Reducing/eliminating large-group assemblies

16,366

527

16,893

Maintaining Social Distancing (6 feet at all times)

13,595

594

14,189

Masks/Facial Coverings

13,344

576

13,920

Minimizing use of commons areas (cafeterias, gyms, etc.)

12,894

491

13,385

Reducing/eliminating field trips

12,088

467

12,555

When asked about the Flex Option Plan:

  • 78.3% prefer a blend of eLearning and in-person to 100% eLearning
  • 61% of parents indicated they have childcare options or the ability to work from home on days their children are not in school.
  • 62.4% of parents support 100% eLearning during the three weeks between Thanksgiving and Winter Break.

