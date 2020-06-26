GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Schools has released the results of the parent survey on returning back to school in the Fall.
Below are results based on 27,786 surveys completed by GCS families:
Ranking of Precautions Parents consider Essential
Precaution
English
Spanish
TOTAL
Regular cleaning/sanitizing of high-touch surfaces
23,358
704
24,062
Education and visual cues about hygiene and respiratory etiquette (cough into elbow, wash hands, social distancing)
22,008
646
22,654
Temperature Screening at Building entry
20,113
609
20,722
Minimizing Visitors
20,151
562
20,713
No sharing of supplies or materials
18,588
560
19,148
Minimizing traffic in building (reducing number of individuals in daily contact with your child)
17,111
509
17,620
Reducing/eliminating large-group assemblies
16,366
527
16,893
Maintaining Social Distancing (6 feet at all times)
13,595
594
14,189
Masks/Facial Coverings
13,344
576
13,920
Minimizing use of commons areas (cafeterias, gyms, etc.)
12,894
491
13,385
Reducing/eliminating field trips
12,088
467
12,555
When asked about the Flex Option Plan:
- 78.3% prefer a blend of eLearning and in-person to 100% eLearning
- 61% of parents indicated they have childcare options or the ability to work from home on days their children are not in school.
- 62.4% of parents support 100% eLearning during the three weeks between Thanksgiving and Winter Break.
MORE NEWS - SC school districts receive metrics for Low, Medium, and High COVID spread
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.