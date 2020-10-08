GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Greenville on Thursday released the results of its survey on police policies and perceptions and of the Citizen Advisory Panel on Public Safety's presentation to City Council next week.
3,377 people participated in the survey.
93 percent of the people responded that they feel safe in their neighborhood and seven percent said they did not.
57 percent said they have had direct contact with a Greenville police officer within the past three years.
80 percent of survey takers said they would not hesitate to call Greenville police for assistance.
The results were mixed on the question of whether Greenville police treat all racial/ethnic groups fairly. 54 percent responded yes, 25 percent said they did not know, and 22 percent said no.
The survey takers were also asked when it would be appropriate for police to use more than their voice to gain control of a suspect.
Survey takers were also asked when they would agree with the decision to use a K-9 in a crowd control situation, something the survey said Greenville police has never done.
When asked what type of training/activities do you think would enhance the relationship between the Greenville Police Department and the community (people were asked to check all that apply), 86 percent selected de-escalation techniques, 84 percent selected mental health training, 76 percent chose anti-bias coaching, 75 percent chose regular strategy sessions with community leaders, 70 percent chose expanded community policing efforts, 70 percent chose increase police officer participation in youth activities, and 69 percent chose additional neighborhood patrols.
65 percent of people said yes to the question of whether law enforcement agencies should be required to release body-worn camera footage to the public upon request. 82 percent of survey takers also supported broader use of body-worn cameras as a tool to enhance accountability.
55 percent of survey takers said yes when asked if it was important to them that he
composition of the Greenville Police Department reflects the racial and ethnic diversity of
the community. 33 percent said no. 12 percent said they did not know.
76 percent of the survey takers responded that they were white, with 6 percent selecting Black, and 13 percent preferring not to answer.
54 percent of the survey takers were also female, 40 percent were male, and 6 percent chose not to answer.
The entire report with user comments totaled 375 pages. See that full report below.
The Citizen Advisory Panel will present their report with survey findings to City Council at 3 p.m. on Monday.
The panel was appointed by council in July to examine three key areas:
- Use of Force/K-9 officers
- Body Worn Cameras
- The policies and makeup of the current citizen oversight board
Read more about the panel here.
