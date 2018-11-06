BUNCOMBE CO., N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) There's a new sheriff in town for Buncombe County.
Tuesday's election results show Democratic nominee, Quentin Miller taking the race and becoming the county's first African-American sheriff, officials said.
Miller defeated Republican candidate Shad Higgins and Libertarian Tracey Debruhl.
Miller announced his victory Tuesday at a watch party in Buncombe.
In addition to Buncombe County, sheriff's races were on the ballots in Graham, Jackson, Macon, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, and Yancey counties.
Below are the winners of those races:
- Quentin Miller (D) – Buncombe County
- Joseph Jones (R) – Graham County
- Chip Hall (D) – Jackson County
- Robert Holland (R) – Macon County
- Tim Wright (R) – Polk County
- Chris Francis (R) – Rutherford County
- Curtis Cochran (R) – Swain County
- D. Gary Banks (R) – Yancey County
