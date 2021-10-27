Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Retailers see big demand for Braves gear during World Series
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Within one week, Greenville's Academy Sports store has sold out of Braves jerseys and now fields about 100 calls a day from fans looking for the latest World Series merchandise.
"People want to gear up and be ready to cheer their team on, whether it be the Braves or the Astros, but they want to be in their teams newest, latest, greatest, gear that's available," said operations manager Tim Onspaugh.
The store has National League Champion pennants and shirts, as well as World Series hats, lanyards, koozies, shirts and toys. Onspaugh said more is on the way, but not as much as they'd get during a normal year. The pandemic has slowed production and shipping.
"Just getting stuff to the stores is maybe a little more difficult, but we've been assured that we do have more merchandise coming," he said.
Onspaugh said customers should check out the selection online. While stores may not be as stocked as usual, he said they have many options online that can ship directly to the customer.
But, he said, if fans see something they like, they shouldn't wait to buy it.
"We actually had probably 20 or 30 jerseys and I don't see a single one left, so if that tells you where the direction of sales is going -- it's been quite, quite an increase."
You can find the latest Academy Sports Braves World Series gear here.
Vintage Braves gear is available at The Vault, located at 213 N. Main St. in downtown Greenville. You can browse the selection online here. They also have retro Greenville Braves shirts and hats.
