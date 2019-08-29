PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Retired Army Sergeant Greg Quarles is now on a new mission.
He is walking across the state of South Carolina to raise awareness of veterans’ needs, especially those with injuries and in need of rehabilitation programs, Quarles said.
“Our injuries don’t make who we are,” Quarles said. “We make who we are. Its what’s inside. It’s not if we have an injury or illness, it’s how we adapt and we overcome and we succeed with a new mission in life, a new purpose.”
Quarles said he spent 21 years in the military. In that time he said he was shot, stabbed, and even survived a vehicle explosion. The explosion left him with a broken neck, broken back, and required countless surgeries. However, he said he won’t let the pain stop him.
He began his journey Thursday at the top of South Carolina’s highest peak, Sassafras Mountain in Pickens County.
Quarles’ journey will end on September 11 when he reaches Mount Pleasant, SC.
He said he plans to make stops at VA offices in each county he passes through.
Quarles’ service dog, Bachelor, is joining him on the walk, along with another veteran who has joined his cause.
A sponsor van is also following with food, water, and medical supplies.
They’re walking between 25 and 30 miles away.
Quarles said he hopes his journey is an inspiration to other veterans with obstacles they need to overcome.
Learn more at www.arrowsforheroes.org.
