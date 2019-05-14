KINGSTON, TN (FOX Carolina) We're officially in Spring! Alongside the warming weather and blooming flowers, come the singing birds.
While we are familiar with most birds in our area, the occasional bird out of place can be spotted. For one birdwatcher, and retired biologist, in Tennessee, her out of place bird was one in a million - literally!
Jimmy Tucker, the Knoxville President of the Tennessee Ornithological Society, said he was called out to observe a rare yellow cardinal spotted by the biologist on her property.
After communicating, and confirming the bird was in fact a cardinal and not another species, Tucker set out to witness the rarity for himself.
Hours, and then days, of sitting and waiting later - Tucker finally got a picture he felt was worthy of the natural phenomenon.
The homeowner, who used to work at Oak Ridge National Labs, told Tucker she would like to remain anonymous. However, she did coin a unique name for the unique bird - "Yellow Saffron."
A few Yellow Saffrons have been spotted in the Southeast over the last few years - though their appearance is always a beautiful, and unexpected surprise.
