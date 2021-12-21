ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Industrial Commission ruled Asheville Fire Department Engineer Jim Knoupf's death from cancer as a line of duty death.
Knoupf passed on Aug. 31, twenty years after his retirement, according to the department.
The department said this ruling is historic as it is the first time that North Carolina firefighter's death has been ruled in the line of duty without their cancer diagnosis occurring while they were an active firefighter.
Firefighters have a nine percent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and 14 percent higher risk of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population, according to research research by the CDC/National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety (NIOSH).
"Cancer awareness and prevention is Asheville Fire Departments’ highest priority. The department has a robust Health and Wellness program with a heavy focus on cancer prevention," said the department. "AFD has unfortunately been greatly impacted by significant health issues among our very own members which serve as a huge catalyst to continue our goals of enhancing our efforts to purchase items and to develop guidelines that will continue to assist in cancer prevention."
MORE NEWS: 'We're trying': Transportation industry faces record lows, highs during holiday rush
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.