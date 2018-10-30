GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) He's being remembered as a legend after a decade of faithful service with the Greenville County Sheriffs Office.
Retired K9 Nero passed away Monday evening after spending a lifetime protecting his community.
For eight years, Master Deputy Al Cannon and K9 Nero spent ten hours a day in his work Tahoe. They ran over 800 calls, made over 400 arrests, and got more than 200 pounds of marijuana and other drugs off the streets.
"You know, I find myself sometimes driving down the road while I'm working and I'm talking to him like I got a buddy in my passenger seat;" MD Cannon says they were more than partners. They were family.
The two of them worked side by side every day, and together Cannon tells us they reached new milestones. "I happened to have my first apprehension with Nero and I was proud of him."
Serving Greenville County for ten years, Nero had seen and done it all. He protected the community with a heart of courage, but for Cannon his personality was what made him stand out.
"You know I could take Nero into a school for kids and, you know, they could pet the dog and do that. Then I'd take him right outside and leave and go do something where you know I need the dog to protect me or protect the members of the community or other fellow deputies," Cannon explains.
Two years ago, Nero retired from the force, but just like humans Cannon says retirement took its toll, "Going one day working and have been working for 12 years to cold turkey quitting. I mean that puts a lot of stress on the dog."
Over the last few months he could tell Nero's health was declining. The once young pup was losing the spring in his step.
Cannon explains further saying, "A lot of the wear and tear on his body caught up with him and caught up with him quick and his quality of life just, you know, with him hurting. It just wasn't worth me being selfish. If that makes sense."
He rushed Nero to the vet Monday afternoon, and was met outside with a team of veterinarians and a stretcher. They ran tests to figure out what was wrong, but ultimately Cannon had to make one of the hardest decisions.
Cannon tells us, "It's hard to lose a friend and a partner."
MD Cannon says Nero will be cremated, burying some of his ashes in their K9 memorial site.
The rest he plans to keep at his home with his family who Nero loved so much.
MORE NEWS: FBI: Multi-agency raid conducted across Upstate locations of Pain Management Associates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.