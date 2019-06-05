GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Fire Department on Wednesday announced that retired Deputy Chief Hal Stockman had passed away.
Officials said Chief Stockman worked diligently to move the Greenwood Fire Department forward and secured a large federal grant to replace dated firefighting equipment.
The fire department posted on Facebook, “His smile and laugh were one of a kind and will be missed dearly.”
Greenwood police added, “Deputy Chief Stockman worked to better the Fire Department and earn the respect of those with whom he served.”
