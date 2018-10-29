Simpsonville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Simpsonville Police Department announced that retired Sergeant Ernest Leroy Byrd passed away on October 26th, 2018.
"Ernie" as he was affectionately called, was 67 years old.
"Each of us not only grieves at the passing of a tremendous individual but also for the loss his family suffers. Sgt. Byrd's career spanned more than 40 years in both the U.S Military and law enforcement, where he served with honor and excellence." Simpsonville Police Department authorities released.
The funeral information is as follows: A public visitation will be held on Friday, November 2nd, at Gray Funeral Home in Laurens 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The funeral will be the following Saturday, November 3rd, at Duncan Creek Baptist Church in Laurens, S.C. at 12:00 p.m.
