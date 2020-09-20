SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a retired deputy Sunday morning.
SCSO announced the passing of Ret. Sgt. Micah Horton, who died just before 11:30 a.m. The office characterized the last few weeks of his life as a health battle, one he did not need to fight any longer upon his passing.
The office recounted Horton's career, saying he began duty with the Charleston City Police Department, but served most of his career as a Spartanburg County deputy. During his time with SCSO, he was a K-9 handler, arson investigator, and bomb tech among many other duties prior to retirement.
"Micah served with dedication, compassion, and professionalism and was not just a co-worker to many at the office, he was a friend to them all. Micah you will be missed greatly and our hearts are broken," part of the post read.
SCSO requested prayers for Horton's family and two sons. As of writing, memorial details had not been announced.
