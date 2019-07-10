TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A retired South Carolina state trooper has passed away more than a month after being hospitalized for a ruptured aorta.
We first reported that Ret. Cpl. William Henry Stone was taken to the hospital on June 1 for the aorta and was in intensive care for nearly a month. His family said the community of Townville rallied around him, holding a blood drive on July 7 to help him find potential blood donors to help in his healing journey.
However, William's son, Carter, tells FOX Carolina that William passed away on Wednesday, July 10.
It was no surprise that Townville stepped up; Stone dedicated 30 years to law enforcement in Anderson County and with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Carter previously said when William needed support, he was far from alone in the hospital and surrounded with love.
“The night that he went into the hospital, we probably had 30 people up there stay the whole night of surgery. He went in surgery about 8:00 and came out at five in the morning," he told us. “He’s just a man of great value to me, not only dad - he’s a friend."
William's family has not yet announced funeral details. We will be sure to pass them along as soon as we have that information.
