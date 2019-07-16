John Paul Stevens

John Paul Stevens (Wikimedia Commons)

WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - The United States Supreme Court tweeted Tuesday night that retired Associate Justice John Paul Stevens has died.

Stevens was 99.

President Gerald Ford nominated Stevens to the Supreme Court.

He served on the Supreme Court for 35 years, retiring in June 2010 at the age of 90.

