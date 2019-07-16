WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - The United States Supreme Court tweeted Tuesday night that retired Associate Justice John Paul Stevens has died.
We have confirmed that retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has passed away. RIP.— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 17, 2019
Stevens was 99.
President Gerald Ford nominated Stevens to the Supreme Court.
He served on the Supreme Court for 35 years, retiring in June 2010 at the age of 90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.