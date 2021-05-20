JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are together again. But this time in the NFL and with Tebow playing a new position.
The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback has signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and will attempt to revive his pro career as a tight end.
The move also reunites two of college football's most polarizing figures over the past 15 years. The 33-year-old Tebow is returning to the NFL after five years in the New York Mets' organization and he'll be playing for Meyer for the first time since his senior year in 2009.
MORE SPORTS NEWS: Greenville Drive announces Fluor Field's return to near full capacity
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.