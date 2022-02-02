SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County's Environmental Enforcement Department has a new way for lost pets to be reunited with their owners.
The agency is offering free tags with QR codes on the back that can be registered with PetHub.com, an independent pet identification service. Animal Control Director Jamie Nelson says a person can scan the code on a smart phone which will provide a link with information on how to contact the owner.
"With overcrowding at the shelter, we definitely want to stop that. But our main concern is making sure that the animals get back to their owners. And then we don't have to transport them to a shelter," Nelson says.
Animal Control says its perfect for animals whether they are microchipped or not, because most people don't have access to a scanner but may have access to a smart phone.
If you live in Spartanburg county and would like free tags for your pets, you can get them at Spartanburg County's Environmental Enforcement Department at 298 Broadcast Road in Spartanburg. You can also ask any Animal Control officer you see around the county. They will have them on hand in their vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.