GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Reverend Jesse Jackson and other clergy in Greenville held a presser asking Governor McMaster to reconsider his decision to pull the state from federal funding.
Rev. Jesse Jackson and Senator Karl Allen spoke at County Square in response to Gov. McMaster's decision that was made on May 6. McMaster directed the South Carolina Department of Employment (DEW) to end the state's participation in all federal unemployment benefit programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Jackson and Allen say the federal unemployment assistance is needed because of the challenges the pandemic has caused.
“South Carolinians are still recovering from a very real Public Health Crisis, which is COVID-19. Families are struggling to catch up on mortgage, rent and other vital costs. The minimum wage jobs are not enough for them to maintain," said Senator Allen in a meeting with other leaders throughout the state.
The governor's office made a statement in response to the presser, "The governor fundamentally believes that paying people 'not to work' or to 'go back to work' is inappropriate."
