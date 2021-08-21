With the Capitol dome in the background, Rev. Jessie Jackson, Sr. and his wife Jacqueline Lavinia Brown arrive at federal court in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2013, where their son, former Illinois Rep. Jessie Jackson, Jr., and his wife Sandra were to appear to answer criminal charges that they engaged in an alleged scheme to spend $750,000 in campaign funds on personal items. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)