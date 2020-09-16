Big Ten Virus Outbreak Football

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) celebrates his third quarter touchdown run against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa. Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all. Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, and said it plans to begin its season the weekend of Oct. 23-24. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

 Barry Reeger

(AP) - The Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all. Less than five weeks after postponing fall sports to spring because of the pandemic, the conference changed course.

The Big Ten says its Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to restart sports.

The Big Ten plans to begin its season on Oct. 23 with an eight-game schedule for each team.

The development of rapid daily testing for the coronavirus was a major factor in the decision.

