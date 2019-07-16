Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday Renewable Water Resources announced they entered into a strategic partnership with Anderson County officials to maintain and manage sewer and wastewater treatment operations for 1100 customers in Anderson County.
We're told the partnership took effect on July 1.
According to the statement, the residents affected will be those that live in the county's northeastern area.
Customers who were billed by either Greenville Water or Powdersville and Big Creek water districts should experience no disruptions or changes to their service.
As part of the agreement, ReWa has agreed to maintain these customers' current rates for a period of three years.
ReWa and Anderson County have coordinated a joint mailing to notify customers of the partnership. Individuals with questions or customer services needs are encouraged to call (864) 260-4710 or, for after-hours emergencies, (864) 260-5097. For more information on future updates, click here or here.
More news: Deputies: Burglary suspect flees after being shot by homeowner in Woodruff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.