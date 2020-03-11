Anderson Co. Coroner re-opens motorcycle fatality case a year later

(Courtesy photo/ July 25, 2018)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The reward amount for information in the 2017 motorcycle death of Millard Conrad Earl, known as Junior to his family and friends, has been increased by another $1,500.

The new reward amount is $4,500, Millard's family, Freedom Fighters, and Anderson Area Crimestoppers announced Wednesday.

Earl was killed on July 22, 2017 along SC 252.

Investigators believe someone may have been chasing Smith as he rode his motorcycle through a road closure and into a pile of debris. Smith died at the scene.

If you have information about this incident that may assist in solving this case and helping to bring closure for the family, please submit an anonymous tip using any of these methods:

 If your tip leads to the arrest of a suspect, you may be eligible for a reward.

PREVIOUSLY 

Fatal motorcycle accident still open two years later, family asking for answers
Anderson County family believe man's death was not an accident

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.